A MAMMOTH CAVE MAN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER

on 07/04/2017 |
Featured Local News News

A Mammoth Cave man has been charged with Murder.

Monday morning, Munfordville Police were called to conduct a welfare check on 59 year old Timothy L. Devore at his residence on Old Main Street when, after several attempts, family members were unable to contact him. Inside the residence MPD noticed signs of “foul play” and KSP were called to the scene. Neither Devore nor his vehicle was found at his residence, but both were found later in the city limits of Munfordville.

28 year old Nicholas J. Wilson, of Mammoth Cave, an acquaintance of Devore, has now been arrested on one count of Murder.

Nicholas J. Wilson

Devore was pronounced dead by the Hart County Coroner’s Office and will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

The investigation is still ongoing. It is being led by Detective Mike Wathen. He was assisted at the scene by other Troopers and Detectives of KSP Post 3, Munfordville Police Department, and Hart County Coroner’s office. No other details are available for release at this time.

