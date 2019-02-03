Logo


A MORGANTOWN KENTUCKY MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER 2016 KILLING OF A PREACHER

on 03/02/2019 |

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A man who entered an Alford plea to killing a retired pastor and his wife in their South Central Kentucky home has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The Daily News reports a judge sentenced 36-year-old Kevin Dye on Thursday in Butler Circuit Court in the 2016 shooting deaths of Kenneth Neafus and his wife, Dorothy Neafus.
According to testimony during the sentencing hearing, the retired pastor and his wife contributed to the needy and had ministered to Dye and his family. Special Judge Janet Crocker said the evidence suggested Dye entered the Neafuses’ home to steal something. Police testified a gun and bottles of medication were reported missing.
Dye’s plea last year doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.

