BCFC: $2 MILLION HEADED TO THE COUNTY FOR ROAD PROJECTS

The State Transportation Cabinet presented the Barren County Fiscal Court with the Rural Secondary Road projects for the upcoming fiscal year at Tuesday’s meeting. Almost $2 million of money will be put into the county’s road system, with four specific projects identified. Kevin Geralds, the District 3 Branch Manager for the KTC says that the process to identify priority projects is completely data driven:



Magistrate Trent Riddle brought up the possibility of placing guardrails on South Fork Road, due to the number of recent accidents. The KTC said that guardrails are put in place when there is a large drop off on the side of the road. Often times it can be better for vehicles that leave the roadway to run through a fence or a field, as opposed to striking a guardrail. Judge Executive Micheal Hale said that when it comes to picking and choosing road projects, he feels that using KTC data is the best way to go to avoid a potential liability issue:

The first of the four projects is the resurfacing of 3 miles of KY-921, Bewleytown Road, from the Allen County line north, to the joint of Bradshaw Road. The next is resurfacing and drainage work of almost 6.3 miles of KY-820, Caney Fork Road, beginning at the intersection of KY-249 extending east to the KY-63 intersection. Almost 4 miles of road will be resurfaced on KY-2195, Old Lexington Road, from the White Acres Road intersection to the Hart County line. The last is a guardrail project on KY-1342, Beaver Creek Boat Ramp Road, beginning at the end of state maintenance and extending to the intersection of Whispering Woods Road.

The Fiscal Court also approved a preliminary budget for the Barren County Detention Center. Magistrate Carl Dickerson asked Jailer Tracy Bellamy how this year’s budget compared with last year. While the budget for the upcoming fiscal year comes in a little over $100,000 more than last year, it will actually require less money from the county’s general fund: Jailer Bellamy says that they’re still pinching pennies

In routine business, the court approved the Conservation District’s budget, which is the same as last year’s.

The county will also participate in the 2017 Road Salt Reverse Auction.