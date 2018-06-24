A RECENT SESSION OF THE BARREN COUNTY GRAND JURY HAS RETURNED SEVERAL INDICTMENTS

on 06/24/2018 |

A recent session of the Barren County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

21 yea rold Trias Mitchell and 31 year old Michael Abney, both of Cave City, were included on a single inidictment. Both were indicted for Tampering With Physical Evidence, Possession Of A Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia. Additionally, Mitchell was indicted for Fleeing Or Evading Police, two counts of Wanton Endangerment and Reckless Driving.

47 year old Jessica Sykora, of Roundhill, was indicted on four counts: Fleeing Or Evading Police, Wanton Endangerment, DUI and Reckless Driving.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.