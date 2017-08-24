A ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO METHAMPHETAMINE ARREST FOR CCPD

on 08/24/2017 |

Tuesday evening, Officer Paul Reynolds observed a Red and Silver 1993 Dodge pick up traveling West on Les Turner Road. Officer Reynolds observed the vehicle fail to use a turn signal. Officer Reynolds stopped the vehicle and made contact with Mark Bailey of Cave City who had already stepped out of the vehicle. Officer Reynolds deployed K-9 Jax and Jax gave a positive alert on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle Officers located several zip lock bags with the corners cut out, Lithium batteries, lighter fluid, digital scales and several small bags of a suspected methamphetamine. Bailey was subsequently arrested and charged with Failure to or improper signal, Failure to produce insurance card, Tampering with physical evidence, Trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense and Drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Bailey was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center. Officer Reynolds was assisted on scene by SGT James Roberts and Officer Michael Stevenson.