A SATURDAY ACCIDENT CLAIMS THE LIFE OF A MUNFORDVILLE MAN

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a single vehicle collision just before noon Saturday, on US 31-E at the Green River (Rio) Bridge just south of Glen Lily East Road in Hart County.

41 year old Patrick S. Gardner, of Munfordville, was operating a 1999 GMC pick-up and was traveling southbound on US 31-E when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left just prior to crossing the Rio Bridge. He went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, where the vehicle overturned over the guardrail, and continued down a steep embankment into the Green River.

Mr. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hart County Coroner.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper First Class Ronnie Reynolds.