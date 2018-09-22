Logo


SECTION OF TOMPKINSVILLE ROAD IN METCALFE WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE

on 09/22/2018 |

A section of KY 163 Tompkinsville Road in Metcalfe County to temporarily close

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Sept.21, 2018) – A bridge replacement project will temporarily close a section of KY 163 Tompkinsville Road in Metcalfe County for approximately one week. The section of KY 163 Tompkinsville Road at Rogers Creek between Randolph Goodluck Road and Robertson Shaw Road will be closed from Saturday, September 29 through Sunday, October 7. The closure will create a significant detour utilizing KY 90, KY 640, KY 861 and US 68. Please plan ahead as the closure will add travel time to routes.

