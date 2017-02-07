A TRAFFIC STOP FOR SEAT BELT VIOLATION LEADS TO MULTIPLE FELONY CHARGES

A traffic stop for a seat belt violation leads to multiple felony charges.

Saturday afternoon Sgt. Jessie Barton with the GPD observed the passenger in a black 1991 pick-up truck not wearing a seat belt. Per the citation, the vehicle continued to drive after he initiated the traffic stop, but did come to a stop on North Morgan Street. After approaching the truck, Sgt. Barton said he could see a Crown Royal bag in the pocket of the passenger, 31-year-old Shane Pruitt of Glasgow. Pruitt opened the bag and handed Sgt. Barton a prescription bottle with no label and several different pills inside, a large bag of spice, a set of digital scales and over $400 cash in small bills. Another small bag containing suspected synthetic marijuana was found in the floorboard of the truck. The citation says Pruitt admitted ownership to all the items. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Synthetic Drugs, 2nd or Subsequent Offense, Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs, Drug Paraphernalia, Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Original Container, Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st and 3rd Degree.

Friday afternoon, Officer Zane Greer with GPD was responding to a complaint that a female was attempting to cash checks that were stolen. Officer Greer found 30-year-old Tiffany Kerney and at first, she said she had not stolen any checks. Officer Greer then told Kerney that he had watched the video surveillance from the store and she had been positively identified as the woman attempting to cash the checks. Per the citation, Kerney then admitted to using meth earlier in the day and told Officer Greer that she’d give the checks back if he would help her out of some charges. Kerney had concealed the check inside a baggie inside her body, also in the bag were several pills, marijuana and meth. Officer Greer wrote that Kerney then told him he could have the check if he’d give her the pills back. Kerney was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st Degree, Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance, five counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Illegal Possession Of A Legend Drug, Prescription Controlled Substance Not In Proper Container and Possession of Marijuana.

Both were lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.