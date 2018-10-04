AAA: AFTER GOING UP THREE WEEKS IN A ROW, GAS PRICES FINALLY DROPPED THIS WEEK

on 04/10/2018 |

Following three consecutive weeks of rising gas prices, West Central Kentucky prices dropped a little over four cents to $2.49 per gallon this week according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

Gas prices have held at their highest price of the year – $2.66 – for one week. According to the EIA’s latest weekly report, gasoline inventories dropped by 1.1 million barrels. Additionally, demand for gasoline remains robust at 9.2 million barrels per day and is more in line with demand levels at the same time in 2017.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Horse Cave comes in with the lowest price of $2.39 per gallon. Brownsville is next at $2.55. Munfordville, Cave City, Park City, Smiths Grove, Bowling Green, Edmonton, Tompkinsville and Glasgow are all at $2.59. The highest price is in Scottsville where motorists can expect to pay $2.65 per gallon

