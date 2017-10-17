AAA: DRIVERS SEE A MODEST DROP AT THE PUMP

on 10/17/2017 |

West Central Kentucky Drivers See Modest Drop at the Pump

West Central Kentucky gas prices inched downward this week by a penny to $2.27 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

As the national gas price average drops just two cents on the week to $2.47, many states east of the Mississippi are paying as much as eight cents less at the start of this week. While gas prices are more expensive than a year ago, the past five weeks of sustained weekly declines indicate that demand may be leveling out alongside refineries and pipelines returning to pre-hurricane operations.

In September, Hurricane Harvey drove gas prices to the highest price of the year – $2.67. That was a 32-cent increase inside of 12 days. Now nearly seven weeks post hurricane, gas prices have shown steady decline dropping a total of 20 cents since September 11, 2017.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Smiths Grove and Bowling Green have the lowest area average at $2.19. Munfordville, Horse Cave and Brownsville are a dime higher at $2.29. Glasgow and Edmonton are a penny more at $2.30. Cave City, Park City and Tompkinsville are all at $2.35. The highest price is in Scottsville where motorists are paying an average of $2.44 per gallon.

**gas price averages are as of Tuesday morning 10-17-17