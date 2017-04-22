AAA EAST CENTRAL ADVISES DRIVERS ABOUT RUST DAMAGE TO VEHICLES

Winter has come to an end, and now is the perfect time to undo the damage that winter leaves behind on our vehicles! AAA East Central is advising drivers that rust can emerge from unsuspected places, potentially causing hundreds of dollars in damage. Also, the Club is offering advice on how to avoid extensive pothole damage, and general “spring-cleaning” tips to help the public extend the lives of their vehicles.

Rust:

Millions of Americans are facing pricey vehicle repairs from rust damage caused by chemicals used to de-ice roadways. According to a recent AAA survey, U.S. drivers paid an estimated $15.4 billion in rust repairs caused by de-icing methods over the last five years, or approximately $3 billion annually.

In addition to damaging the body of the car, which serves both cosmetic and structural roles, rust can corrode other critical components as well. Brake lines, fuel tanks, exposed electrical components and floorboards are all susceptible to serious rust damage. In the last five years, 22 million U.S. drivers have experienced rust damage to their vehicles due to salt and liquid de-icers. The cost of repairing these damages can average almost $500 per occurrence.

“There are measures that we can take following a harsh winter that can help minimize some of the damage to our vehicles” says Bob Eyrolles, AAA East Central Approved Auto Repair Specialist. “Considering that salt and other de-icing chemicals are corrosive to metal, giving your car a good bath and focusing on blasting the undercarriage is important.”

While some rust damage is unavoidable, AAA recommends drivers take the following preventative steps in order to reduce the possibility of vehicle damage: