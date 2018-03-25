Logo


AAA EAST CENTRAL SAYS BUYING YOUR PASSPORT SOONER THAN LATER CAN SAVE YOU MONEY

on 03/25/2018 |

Passport Fees to Increase April 2nd

As a busy summer travel season approaches, AAA East Central is reminding travelers that a necessity for their trip is about to get more expensive. As of April 2nd, passport fees are increasing – making now the right time for potential travelers to make sure they’re ready for any upcoming international trips.

The cost of new passport booklets is slated to increase by $10. New prices will be: Adults $145, Child (ages 16 and under) $115. The $10 increase does not apply to people renewing their passports through the mail. The cost will also increase for passport cards good for travel to Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean. The new cost for passport cards will be $65 Adults; $50 Children.

“For any travelers considering an international trip, passport photos are free when you book through AAA,” says Bevi Powell, AAA East Central Senior Vice President. “Affordable prices and favorable currency exchange rates should make this an advantageous year to check a new destination off of your bucket list.”
AAA offers assistance with passport applications and passport photos. While applications or renewals are handled by the U.S. Department of State, applications can be picked up at your local AAA office. Additionally, AAA members can have their passport photos taken at a discount rate. Branches can be found at AAA.com/Branches.

It can take up to six weeks to get a new passport, so allow plenty of time to secure the necessary documents. Many countries require that passports be valid for at least six months beyond the dates of the trip. Consult a trusted AAA Travel Agent to ensure you have all necessary travel documents before leaving for a trip.

