AAA EAST CENTRAL TEAMS UP WITH SEVERAL COMMUNITY PARTNERS TO REWARD HELMET-WEARING WHILE CYCLING

Starting this weekend, some Louisville-area cyclists will reap the benefits of wearing a bicycle helmet, thanks to an educational safety program implemented by AAA East Central, McDonald’s® Bluegrass Operator’s Association and the St. Matthews, Anchorage, Eminence, LaGrange, and Louisville Metro Police Departments.

As part of the AAA East Central’s Helmet Smart program, police officers on duty will issue safety citations when they witness a young bicyclist wearing a helmet while riding. The citation can be redeemed for one free Happy Meal® at a participating Louisville-area McDonald’s restaurants. Additionally, AAA East Central will be holding drawings throughout the summer (June thru August) for a new bike and helmet each month.

“This program was very well received last year, and we’re very excited to bring it back to Kentucky with more police departments involved,” said Lynda Lambert, AAA East Central Safety Advisor and Media Spokeswoman. “By enforcing these habits early, we’re excited to help keep these riders safe for years to come.”

AAA stresses that a bicycle is not a toy. Using a helmet reduces the risk of brain injury by 85 percent and can prevent life-long consequences. Crashes can occur on a sidewalk, in a park or on a bicycle path. Most crashes occur when a cyclist is starting or stopping.

“We are proud to partner with AAA East Central and local law enforcement to promote the safety and well-being of children throughout Kentucky through the Helmet Smart program,” local McDonald’s Owner/Operator and President of the Bluegrass Operator’s Association George Saliba said. “The foundation of our business is to give back to the communities in which our restaurants operate and this unique partnership gives us the platform and opportunity to do so.”

In addition to reminding young riders to always wear a helmet, AAA East Central offers the following safe biking tips:

• Tell an adult if anything is wrong or broken on your bike

• Wear brightly colored clothing so that others can see you better

• Remember: one seat= one rider only!

• Keep both hands on the handlebars

• Walk your bike across busy intersections

