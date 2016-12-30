AAA East Central Warns Party-Goers Toasting 2017

“Don’t Start the New Year with a ‘Bang’”

As 2016 comes to a close, and Americans pop the cork on their New Year’s Eve celebrations, AAA warns party-goers against getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol.

“A DUI conviction can weigh heavily on your pocketbook,” says Theresa Podguski, Director of Legislative Affairs. “But getting in your car after a night of drinking could cost you more than just money. It can result in lives lost,” she adds.

With more than 103 million drivers expected on the road during Year-end holidays, AAA urges drivers to be careful and cautious while out celebrating 2017.

• Commit to never driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Never get in a motor vehicle with a driver that you suspect has been drinking or using drugs.

• Call 911 if you observe a driver on the road that you believe may be under the influence. Warning signs can include drifting in and out of the travel lane, inability to maintain a consistent speed, or failure to obey traffic signs.

• Make transportation arrangements before you head out for the night. These include designating a driver, using public transportation, calling a taxi or staying overnight at your location.

• Remember: prescription, over-the-counter medications and illegal drugs also can impair your ability to drive safely.

• As a party host, offer non-alcoholic drink alternatives and provide a gift to guests who volunteer to be designated drivers; provide overnight accommodations to guests who’ve been drinking.

• Take the car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.

• Since you can’t control the actions of other drivers on the road, the best protection is to buckle up every time you get into a vehicle.

• Driving is a privilege that many Americans enjoy. Consuming alcoholic beverages is a celebratory tradition. However, these two activities do not go together and should never be combined. If you are driving, don’t drink. And if you are drinking, don’t drive.

• AAA East Central is a not-for-profit association with 82 local offices in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York and Kentucky serving more than 2.7 million members.