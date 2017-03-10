AAA: GAS PRICES CONTINUE DOWNWARD TREND

on 10/03/2017 |

West Central Kentucky gas prices continued their downward trend and today’s average of $2.86 is six cents less than last week.

On the National Front

The current $2.55 average is a couple of cents cheaper than last week, but it is the most expensive pump price seen at the start of October since 2015. AAA East Central says this can be attributed to the back-to-back hurricanes that affected the Gulf Coast refineries’ production and national inventory levels.

Gulf Coast refineries are building toward resuming normal operations, but it could take some longer than others to return to pre-hurricane production rates. The EIA reports that Gulf Coast utilization rates are up nearly 12 percent to 85 percent of capacity since last week. As utilization rates increase and operations improve, gas prices will drop.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, it is a four way tie for the lowest price, with Cave City, Park City, Glasgow and Munfordville all averaging $2.19 per gallon. Horse Cave is a couple cents higher at $2.21 and Brownsville and Tompkinsville are both at $2.28. Smiths Grove and Bowling Green are both at $2.36 and coming in at an average of $2.56, Edmonton and Scottsville have the highest area averages.

**local gas prices are the average price as of 6:00am Tuesday morning**