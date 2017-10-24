Logo


AAA: GAS PRICES DOWN ALMOST A NICKEL

on 10/24/2017 |


West Central Kentucky gas prices fell this week by almost a nickel to $2.27 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front
The average price at the pump has fallen for 15 of the last 20 days, for a total savings of seven cents per gallon. The national average currently sits at $2.46 per gallon, which is one cent less than one week ago, 12 cents less than one month ago and 24 cents more year-over-year. The national average is down 17 cents per gallon versus the 2017 peak price reached in September ($2.67).

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green and Brownsville come in with the lowest area average of $2.06 per gallon. Smiths Grove is next at $2.29 and Munfordville and Glasgow are both at $2.23. Horse Cave, Tompkinsville and Cave City all come in at $2.27. Park City and Edmonton are both at $2.39. Coming in with the highest local average is Scottsville where motorists are paying an average of $2.44 per gallon.

**local averages are as of midnight Monday night**

