AAA: GAS PRICES DOWN NEARLY 4 CENTS ON THE WEEK

on 01/09/2018 |

Kentucky Motorists Enjoy Some of the Only Savings at the Pump this Week.

West Central Kentucky gas prices decreased by almost four cents over the week, averaging at $2.34 per gallon according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

The national gas price average has held steady at $2.49 for nine straight days. Many motorists across the country are seeing more expensive gas prices on the week, while prices are cheaper for a select few states. Motorists can find gas for $2.50 or less at 64 percent of gas stations nationwide. The cheapest gas can be found in Missouri ($2.23).

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate decreased 57 cents to settle at $61.44.

Although the market dropped slightly last week, end of the year gains were significant according to the EIA. Among the 2017 U.S. crude highlights were:

Crude oil prices at the end of the year were the highest year-end prices since 2013;

S. crude production increased by more than 384,000 b/d to 9.2 million b/d (based on confirmed data through September 2017); and

Crude oil exports averaged 1 million b/d through October 2017 – a record high and increase of 445,000 b/d from the 2016 average.

These facts have given the market greater optimism about the potential of prices continuing to climb in 2018, as OPEC’s agreement to reduce production will remain in effect through the end of this year and will help to restrain growing inventories. However, growing U.S. production amid higher global demand growth has given some pause to these optimistic market observations. U.S. production rates in coming months will give a clearer picture.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green and Glasgow are tied for the lowest at $2.27 per gallon. Munfordville, Horse Cave, Cave City and Park City are all a couple cents higher at $2.29. Edmonton is at $2.32, Smiths Grove and Tompkinsville are at $2.34 and Brownsville is at $2.39. The highest area average is seen in Scottsville where motorists are paying around $2.44 per gallon.