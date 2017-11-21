AAA: GAS PRICES DOWN TWO CENTS ON THE WEEK

on 11/21/2017 |

West Central Kentucky Drivers Get Slight Reprieve for Holiday Travel

West Central Kentucky gas prices dropped two cents this week coming in at $2.39 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

After holding steady for nine days, the national gas price average is slowly declining at the start of the Thanksgiving week. At $2.54, today’s national gas price average is two cents less than one week ago and 40 cents more than a year ago. However, the more expensive year-over-year pump price is not stopping Americans from hitting the road for holiday travel.

After recent growth in the U.S. active oil rig count, last week’s count remained unchanged at 738. Recent growth in U.S. oil production may only underscore that other countries, such as the U.S., will continue to fill the void left by other oil producers.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green has the lowest at $2.21. Munfordville, Horse Cave, Cave City, Park City, Smiths Grove, Glasgow, Edmonton and Tompkinsville are all at $2.29 and Brownsville is at $2.36. Scottsville has the highest local average at $2.44 per gallon.

**PRICES ARE AS OF EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING (11-21-17)