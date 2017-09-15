Logo


AAA: GAS PRICES DROP AFTER DOUBLE-DIGIT JUMP

on 09/15/2017 |

Kentucky Gas Price Decrease following Double-Digit Jump

After jumping by 43 cents last week, gas prices in West Central Kentucky fell by a nickel this week to an average of $2.58 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front
For the first time in more than 15 days, the national gas price average appears to be leveling out despite Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma making landfall in the southeast. Holding steady for five days at $2.67, today’s national gas price average is just three cents more expensive on the week.

According to the Department of Energy, at least five refineries in the Gulf Coast are operating at reduced rates, six are in the process of restarting and five remain shut down. The restarting process can take several days or weeks, depending on damage.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Horse Cave comes in with the lowest price at $2.39 per gallon. Tompkinsville is next at $2.44, Edmonton is at $2.47 and Glasgow is a penny higher at $2.48. Park City, Brownsville, Bowling Green and Cave City are all at $2.49 and Smiths Grove is at $2.54. Brownsville and Scottsville have the highest area averages where motorists are paying $2.59 per gallon.

