AAA: GAS PRICES HOLD STEADY

on 10/10/2017 |

West Central Kentucky gas prices are on average the same as last week at $2.28 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. That price is 21 cents less than the national average ($2.49)

On the National Front

Motorists are paying on average six cents less for a gallon of gasoline on the week with all states seeing prices at the pump either drop or hold steady. Today’s national gas price average is $2.49, which is 18 cents cheaper than a month ago. With the latest EIA report measuring gasoline demand at 9.2 million barrels per day, down 281,000 from the week prior, retail gas prices are showing steady promise of returning to pre-hurricane rates.

Over the weekend, Hurricane Nate made landfall over the Gulf Coast and is now a tropical depression. Ahead of the storm, many Gulf Coast oil platforms and rigs were shut down and employees evacuated. In addition, two refineries, accounting for six percent of total Gulf Coast refining capacity, shut down. Early reports speculate that refineries did not sustain damage and operations could start up today, Monday. Overall, motorists will see minimal to no impact to gas prices in the region hit by the storm.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Edmonton and Glasogw come in with the lowest average of $2.09 per gallon. Cave City and Munfordville are both at $2.13, Horse Cave and Park City are at $2.16 and Bowling Green is at $2.19. Smiths Grove and Brownsville are a dime higher at $2.29 and Tompkinsville is at $2.35 per gallon. Scottsville comes in with the highest, where motorists are paying an average of $2.39 per gallon.

**GAS PRICE AVERAGES ARE AS OF EARLY TUESDAY MORNING 10-10-17