Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AAA: GAS PRICES JUMP BY ALMOST A DIME

on 12/27/2017 |

The Grinch Brings Higher Gas Prices to Kentucky
West Central Kentucky gas prices jumped by almost a dime over the week, averaging at $2.33 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Across the Great Lakes and Central regions, gas prices are as cheap as $2.20 in Missouri and as expensive as $2.60 in Michigan.  On the week, Kentucky motorists saw a nine cent increase, while other states saw decreases.  Throughout the year, the region has been one of the most volatile – seeing prices take large jumps and declines from week to week.

On the National Front
Heading into the final week of the year, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.44, an increase of two cents on the week.  As more drivers hit the road for the holidays, the increase in driving demand is likely the cause for increases in some states.  Despite the incremental jump, motorists in 33 states are paying less on the week – as much as nine cents.  Today’s average is about 26 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas intermediate was up 11 cents to settle at $58.47.  The price of oil took a slight hit last week after EIA’s weekly report revealed another record for U.S. crude production, which stands at nearly 9.8 million b/d.  Moreover, according to Baker Hughes, Inc., the U.S. active oil rig count remained the same as it did last week, holding steady at 747.

In addition, crude oil inventories declined by 6.5 million barrels, driven mostly by high crude processing rates at refineries across the country.  Gross crude inputs for this month have been running consistently above 17 million b/d, which has never happened before 2017.  As the year draws to a close, market observers will watch this week’s data from EIA to see if high gasoline demand eats away at crude inventories, or if high levels of domestic crude production will build inventories despite high gasoline demand.

When it  comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, it is a three way tie for the lowest with Munfordville, Cave City and Glasgow all coming in at $2.25 per gallon.  Horse Cave and Edmonton are both at $2.27 and Park City, Smiths Grove and Tompkinsville are all at $2.29.  Bowling Green is a nickel higher at $2.34 and Brownsville is a nickel higher than that at $2.29.  The highest area average is found in Scottsville where motorists are paying an average of $2.44 per gallon.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AAA: GAS PRICES JUMP BY ALMOST A DIME”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

AARON MORRISON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
17°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 12/27 0%
High 25° / Low 13°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Thursday 12/28 0%
High 34° / Low 22°
Clear
Overcast
Friday 12/29 0%
High 38° / Low 23°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Wed 27

Story Hour at Metcalfe County Public Hour

December 27 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thu 28

Yoga Class

December 28 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 2018 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 2018 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 2018 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.