AAA: GAS PRICES JUMP BY ALMOST A DIME

on 12/27/2017 |

The Grinch Brings Higher Gas Prices to Kentucky

West Central Kentucky gas prices jumped by almost a dime over the week, averaging at $2.33 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Across the Great Lakes and Central regions, gas prices are as cheap as $2.20 in Missouri and as expensive as $2.60 in Michigan. On the week, Kentucky motorists saw a nine cent increase, while other states saw decreases. Throughout the year, the region has been one of the most volatile – seeing prices take large jumps and declines from week to week.

On the National Front

Heading into the final week of the year, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.44, an increase of two cents on the week. As more drivers hit the road for the holidays, the increase in driving demand is likely the cause for increases in some states. Despite the incremental jump, motorists in 33 states are paying less on the week – as much as nine cents. Today’s average is about 26 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas intermediate was up 11 cents to settle at $58.47. The price of oil took a slight hit last week after EIA’s weekly report revealed another record for U.S. crude production, which stands at nearly 9.8 million b/d. Moreover, according to Baker Hughes, Inc., the U.S. active oil rig count remained the same as it did last week, holding steady at 747.

In addition, crude oil inventories declined by 6.5 million barrels, driven mostly by high crude processing rates at refineries across the country. Gross crude inputs for this month have been running consistently above 17 million b/d, which has never happened before 2017. As the year draws to a close, market observers will watch this week’s data from EIA to see if high gasoline demand eats away at crude inventories, or if high levels of domestic crude production will build inventories despite high gasoline demand.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, it is a three way tie for the lowest with Munfordville, Cave City and Glasgow all coming in at $2.25 per gallon. Horse Cave and Edmonton are both at $2.27 and Park City, Smiths Grove and Tompkinsville are all at $2.29. Bowling Green is a nickel higher at $2.34 and Brownsville is a nickel higher than that at $2.29. The highest area average is found in Scottsville where motorists are paying an average of $2.44 per gallon.