AAA: GAS PRICES UP BY THREE CENTS FOR THE WEEK

Kentucky Gas Prices Move Upward, Nationwide Demand Remains Strong

West Central Kentucky gas prices are up by three cents over the week, averaging at $2.37 per gallon according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

Gas prices jumped four cents on the week, landing today’s national average at $2.53. According to the EIA, gasoline demand increased by 164,000 barrels on the week to register at 8.8 million. The demand measurement is the highest for the first EIA report of January since 2011, and is a contributing factor to this week’s higher pump prices.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased 50 cents to settle at $64.30. Oil prices edged higher last week following the release of EIA’s report for the first week of 2018, which revealed that domestic crude oil production dropped by 290,000 barrels-per-day. The decline is the largest U.S. production drop since the highly active hurricane season ended in mid-October last year. Moreover, crude inventories around the country dropped by 4.9-million bbl.

Some market observers are encouraged that oil prices will continue to climb as production slows and inventories grow tighter. However, the drop in production may be short-lived. Baker Hughes, Inc. reported that last week, the number of active oil rigs in the U.S. grew by 10, bringing the total number of rigs to 752. The oil produced by these rigs may help the U.S. reach a new crude production level of 10 million b/d later this year, as speculated by many market observers.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, it is a three way tie for the lowest price. Smiths Grove, Brownsville and Bowling Green are all at $2.39. Locally, everyone else is in a tie for highest. Munfordville, Cave City, Horse Cave, Park City, Scottsville, Tompkinsville, Edmonton and Glasgow are all at $2.43.

**gas price averages are as of late Tuesday night 01\16\18