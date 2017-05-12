AAA: GAS PRICES UP SLIGHTLY

on 12/05/2017 |

West Central Kentucky gas prices gained about three cents this week, averaging at $2.35 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

At $2.48, the national gas price average is at the cheapest price since early November. More so, pump prices nationally have been steadily dropping during the last two weeks. Today’s gas price is three cents less than a week ago, four cents cheaper than one month ago and 30 cents more than a year ago.

Declining gas prices mirror the EIA’s latest consumer gasoline demand report, showing total demand is down for the week. EIA’s next report, due out on Wednesday, will indicate if the drop is a trend. The price per barrel of crude pushed higher last week and is likely to continue its climb following news on Nov. 30 from OPEC and some non-OPEC producers, led by Russia, that they have agreed to keep their production cuts in place through the end of December 2018. Participants in the agreement will continue to reduce output in order to drain the global glut of oil that has suppressed oil prices.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest price of $2.18 per gallon. Smiths Grove is next at $2.24 and Munfordville and Glasgow are both at $2.29. Horse Cave is at $2.32 and Tompkinsville is at $2.34. Edmonton, Park City and Brownsville are a nickel higher at $2.39 and Cave City is at $2.41. Scottsville comes in with the highest average where motorists are paying around $2.44 per gallon.