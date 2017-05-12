Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AAA: GAS PRICES UP SLIGHTLY

on 12/05/2017 |

West Central Kentucky gas prices gained about three cents this week, averaging at $2.35 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front
At $2.48, the national gas price average is at the cheapest price since early November. More so, pump prices nationally have been steadily dropping during the last two weeks. Today’s gas price is three cents less than a week ago, four cents cheaper than one month ago and 30 cents more than a year ago.

Declining gas prices mirror the EIA’s latest consumer gasoline demand report, showing total demand is down for the week. EIA’s next report, due out on Wednesday, will indicate if the drop is a trend. The price per barrel of crude pushed higher last week and is likely to continue its climb following news on Nov. 30 from OPEC and some non-OPEC producers, led by Russia, that they have agreed to keep their production cuts in place through the end of December 2018. Participants in the agreement will continue to reduce output in order to drain the global glut of oil that has suppressed oil prices.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest price of $2.18 per gallon. Smiths Grove is next at $2.24 and Munfordville and Glasgow are both at $2.29. Horse Cave is at $2.32 and Tompkinsville is at $2.34. Edmonton, Park City and Brownsville are a nickel higher at $2.39 and Cave City is at $2.41. Scottsville comes in with the highest average where motorists are paying around $2.44 per gallon.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AAA: GAS PRICES UP SLIGHTLY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

KATHY PEDIGO

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
42°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 12/05 0%
High 44° / Low 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 12/06 0%
High 50° / Low 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 12/07 0%
High 41° / Low 19°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.