AAA: HARVEY HITS, GAS PRICES RISE

National Gas Price Average Hits Highest Pump Price of the Year

At $2.45, today’s national gas price average is the highest recorded price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline so far this year. The near-term combinations of numerous refinery and pipeline shut downs, tightened access to supply levels in the Gulf and anticipated high gasoline demand surrounding Labor Day weekend, means motorists may not have seen the full impact of Harvey at the pump.

“Over the next week, we could see another 10 to 15 cent increase at the pump. This will likely subside later in September following the holiday demand,” said Bevi Powell, Senior Vice President, AAA East Central. “The high inventory levels have the potential to offset gas price surges similar to what we have seen with past hurricanes.”

Gulf Coast Refinery and Pipeline Status

As of Wednesday evening, the Department of Energy (DOE) is reporting that 10 Gulf Coast refineries remain shut down. Six refineries have begun the process of assessing damage and restarting, which may take several days. Two refineries in the Gulf Coast region are operating at reduced rates. Refineries in Lake Charles, LA., could shut or reduce rates as Harvey moves east.

In addition to refinery shut downs, several major pipelines continue to operate at reduced rates, have shut down or plan to shut down due to lack of supply. The Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday evening it expects to temporarily suspend its gasoline, diesel and jet fuel pipelines. With its supplying refineries closed in the area, the pipeline operator cited reduced output as the reason for suspending its transportation operations. The Pipeline originates in Houston and supplies the East Coast.

Refinery, pipeline and logistical problems on the Gulf Coast are expected to squeeze fuel supply delivery volumes to the Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

To help alleviate concerns about fuel supply shortages as a result of the refinery and logistics issues in the Gulf Coast, on Wednesday the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a waiver requirement for low volatility conventional gasoline and Reformulated Gasoline (RFG) in 12 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Texas, Louisiana and the District of Columbia. With the waiver, retailers in the aforementioned states are allowed to sell “winter blend” gasoline early.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest price of $2.24 per gallon. Scottsville is at $2.27, Brownsville is at $2.29 and Horse Cave is at $2.40. Cave City and Park City are both at $2.45, Glasgow and Tompkinsville are at $2.48. Munfordville is at $2.56 and Smiths Grove’s average is $2.59. Edmonton comes in with the highest area average at $2.65 per gallon.