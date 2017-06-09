Logo


AAA: HARVEY’S IMPACT CONTINUES TO DRIVE UP GAS PRICES

09/06/2017


Gas prices in West Central Kentucky jumped by 43 cents this week to $2.63 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front
Hurricane Harvey may no longer be raining down on the Gulf Coast, but the storm’s impact continues to drive up gas prices across the country. At $2.65, the national gas price average is 27 cents more expensive on the week. The Department of Energy (DOE) is reporting that eight Gulf Coast refineries are in the process of restarting, which accounts for about 10 percent of Gulf Coast refining capabilities. At its peak, Harvey shuttered 27 percent of U.S. processing capacity. No refineries have returned to normal rates, but at least four are operating at reduced rates. Meanwhile, pipelines forced to take pre-cautionary shut downs caused by Harvey either have resumed operations or are in the process of coming back online.

Losses in U.S. supply capability have catapulted retail prices to their highest levels since August 2015. The last two years have seen inordinately cheap gasoline as the driving season ended (Labor Day weekend) and AAA expects this to be the case come October.

As Texas dries out from Harvey, all eyes are on Hurricane Irma, now a Category 5 hurricane, which currently is expected to hit the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean Tuesday night into Wednesday. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. According to the National Hurricane Center, there is an increasing chance that the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys may see some impact this coming weekend. However, Irma’s changing storm track could bring an altered forecast in the coming days.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Horse Cave has the lowest at $2.53. Bowling Green is next at $2.57. Cave City, Smiths Grove, Brownsville, Glasgow and Tompkinsville are all at $2.59. The highest area average is $2.65 and can be seen in Scottsville, Park City, Edmonton and Munfordville.

