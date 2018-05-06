AAA: KY GAS PRICE DROP IS 4TH LARGEST IN THE NATION

on 06/05/2018 |

West Central Kentucky Gas Cheaper, National Average Drops for the First Time in Months

West Central Kentucky prices have dropped by eight cents this week to $2.77 per gallon this week according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Statewide, Kentucky, down seven cents, takes the country’s fourth spot with the largest decrease in gasoline prices on the week.

On the National Front

Dropping by two-cents on the week, the national gas price average is $2.95. This is the first time there has been a decrease in the national average since mid-March. The drop, albeit it small, follows the latest EIA report showing consistently strong demand although it is running slightly below (100,000 b/d less) the same week last year. Today’s national average is 13-cents more than one month ago and 57-cents more than the beginning of June 2017.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, It’s a four way tie for the lowest, with Munfordville, Horse Cave, Cave City and Park city all coming in at $2.59. Glasgow is next at $2.68, Tompkinsville is at $2.73 and Edmonton is at $2.75. Brownsville and Bowling Green are both at $2.79. Scottsville has the highest local average where motorists are paying $2.80 per gallon.