AAA: LOCAL GAS PRICES ARE DOWN, NATIONAL INCREASES TAPER OFF

on 05/08/2018

West Central Gas Prices drop, while national increases taper off.

At $2.62, West Central Kentucky prices are down a nickel this week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front
At $2.81, the national gas price average is 45 cents more expensive than a year ago.  However, after weeks of increases, the national average held steady and 19 state averages remained flat or saw decreases.  Prices could continue to rise as the summer driving season approaches, unofficially kicking-off Memorial Day weekend.

EIA’s weekly petroleum status report noted that U.S. crude production hit another record high at 10.62 million barrels-per-day.  The growth in production occurred alongside growth in crude inventories, which grew by 6.2 million barrels last week. At 436 million, inventories are nearly 92 million barrels lower than they were at this time last year.

Domestic crude production will likely see continued growth through 2018 – supported by a steady increase in active oil rigs.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, it is a four way tie for the lowest price as Cave City, Park City, Glasgow and Tompkinsville all coming in at $2.64.  Munfordville, Horse Cave, Smiths Grove, Bowling Green and Edmonton are all at $2.69.  Brownsville is a couple cents higher at $2.71.  Scottsville is a nickel higher and at $2.76 they are the highest local average.

