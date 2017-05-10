AAA: ON BOARD TECHNOLOGY-DRIVER’S WANT IT WHETHER IT WORKS PERFECTLY OR NOT

on 10/05/2017 |

New vehicle infotainment systems take drivers’ eyes and attention off the road and their hands off the wheel for potentially dangerous periods of time, according to new research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. With one in three U.S. adults using touchscreens and other infotainment systems in their vehicle, this new research is aimed to help automakers and system designers improve the functionality of new systems and the demand they place on drivers.

Study participants were required to use voice command, touch screen and other interactive technologies to make a call, send a text message, tune the radio or program navigation, all while driving down the road, in 30 new 2017 vehicles.

Researchers developed an advanced rating scale that measured both the visual and mental demand and the time it took to complete a task using each vehicle’s infotainment system. The scale ranged from low to very high levels of demand. A “low” level of demand equates to listening to the radio or an audiobook, while “very high” demand is equivalent to trying to balance a checkbook while driving.

Programming navigation was the most distracting task, taking an average of 40 seconds for drivers to complete. Removing eyes from the road for just two seconds doubles the risk for a crash, according to previous research. When driving at 25 mph, a driver can travel the length of four football fields during the same amount of time.

Toyota had three vehicles coming in with “low” rankings, including the Camry SE, Corolla SE and the Toyota Sienna XLE. Also on the list were the Ford 250XLT and the Chevy Equinox. Included in the “high” ranking category were the Dodge Ram1500, both Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Jeep Compass Sport and the Cadillax XT5 Luxary. When it comes to those ranking “very high”, that list included the Audi Q7, Nissan Armada SV, Subaru Crosstrek and the Tesla Model S.

When it comes to this onboard technology, while nearly 70% of US adults say they want it, but only 24 percent feel that the technology works perfectly. The frustration that comes when it doesn’t work like it is supposed to, well that is distracting to a driver as well.

Moreover, researchers found that most infotainment systems tested could easily be made safer by simply following clearly stated federal recommendations such as locking out text messaging, social media and programming navigation while the car is in motion. In 2012, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a set of voluntary safety guidelines advising automakers to block access to tasks when vehicles are not parked.

To find out more about this research you can go online to aaa.com/distraction