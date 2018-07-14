AAA REPORTS POINTERS IF YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A CAR CRASH

on 07/14/2018 |

The warm summer months are synonymous with several things – sun, time with family and friends, and an increase in people heading out on their summer road trips! While this is exciting for anyone looking to enjoy the warm months, there is an increase in drivers on the road this time of the year which can increase the chances of collisions between drivers. AAA East Central is advising motorists to familiarize themselves with their responsibilities and options so that they aren’t caught off guard in the instance that they are in a crash.

After a crash, make sure you stop! Most state laws require you to stop for any collision with a moving vehicle, a parked vehicle, a pedestrian, or someone’s property. If you drive away, even if the collision isn’t your fault, you could be charged with a hit and run, which has severe penalties.

Next, AAA says to collect your thoughts before you act, and keep tensions under control. Next, check for injuries. Carefully survey the scene around you, and evaluate your condition. Are you injured? Can you safely exit your car? Immediately take care of any injuries and obtain medical assistance if required. Do what you can to prevent additional injuries. Individuals involved in minor collisions, with minor or no injuries, should consider moving their vehicles to the side of the road so other traffic does not collide with them. Call the police or highway patrol (911) even if the crash seems minor. Be prepared to provide your exact location so they can reach you quickly. Explain the situation and be sure to mention any injuries to determine if an ambulance and/or fire engine is needed. Cooperate with the police as they fill out their report and respond honestly to questions and be specific: .

Report the crash. Make sure you report the crash to your insurance company immediately so they can start the claims process and get your vehicle repaired or replaced. Consider calling from the scene of the crash to facilitate this. Additionally, when you get home, write a detailed account of what happened as soon as you can. Include all the details you recorded at the scene: the time of day, weather conditions, and road conditions. This account will be very useful when filing an insurance report, or later if you are involved in a court case because of the crash.

Accident report. Remember that most states require that an accident report be filed within a few days of a crash if the damage exceeds a minimum cost, or if any injuries were involved.