AAA SAYS AMERICANS WILL KICK OFF THE SUMMER SEASON BY TRAVELING IN NEAR RECORD NUMBERS

on 05/24/2018 |

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and Americans will kick off the season by traveling in near-record numbers.  According to AAA, more than 41.5 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend, nearly 5 percent more than last year and the most in more than a dozen years.  With nearly 2 million additional people taking to planes, trains, automobiles and other modes of transportation, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects travel delays on major roads could be more than three times longer than normal, with the busiest days being Thursday and Friday (May 24-25) as commuters mix with holiday travelers.

The Memorial Day holiday travel period is defined as May 24 – 28.

East South Central Region* Memorial Day Forecast Highlights:

Memorial Day travelers will total 2.14 million, an increase of 3.6% from 2017.

1.8 million will travel by automobile, up 3.3% from 2017.

185,000 people will fly to their destinations, up 8% from 2017.

80,000 people will use other modes (bus, train, boat, etc.), up about 1% from 2017.

*East South Central region includes Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Drivers Beware: Worst Times to Hit the Road
For the 36.6 million Americans traveling by automobile nationwide, INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion on Thursday, May 24 and Friday, May 25 – in the late afternoon as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.  Several major U.S. metros could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip, while New Yorkers could see three times the delay.

Higher gas prices not deterring travelers
The 88 percent of travelers choosing to drive will pay the most expensive Memorial Day gas prices since 2014.  Gas prices averaged $2.72 in April, an increase of 33 cents from last year, due to expensive crude oil, record gasoline demand and shrinking global supply.  However, these higher prices are not keeping holiday travelers home, with automobile travel expected to increase for the fourth straight year, by nearly 5 percent nationwide over last Memorial Day.

AAA expects to rescue more than 340,000 motorists at the roadside this Memorial Day weekend.  Dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires will be the leading reasons AAA members will experience car trouble.

Before hitting the road, make sure your vehicle is road-trip ready. Make a good B-E-T to stay on the road this summer by having your Battery tested, looking for Engine coolant leaks and checking Tire condition.  Be prepared for emergencies with a mobile phone and car charger, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a basic toolkit, and drinking water and snacks for all passengers.

