AAA SAYS BE PREPARED FOR EXTREMELY HEAVY SPRING BREAK TRAFFIC HEADED SOUTH

on 03/30/2018 |

Motorists should prepare for extremely heavy southbound volumes when traveling Interstate 65 this weekend. In recent years, slow conditions were reported on Friday going into the week when many public schools are on Spring Break. Delays were not the result of incidents or construction activities. In these instances, volumes are simply heavier than two lanes can accommodate. Stop-and-go traffic is the result. Friday afternoon is expected to be the height of volume, but heavier than usual traffic is likely to continue through the weekend and the remainder of Spring Break week.

While northbound traffic is also expected to noticeably heavier the weekend coming out of Spring Break, it should be less concentrated than southbound traffic the weekend going in.

We ask motorists to plan ahead for these conditions. Weather will also be a factor. Chances of rain are in the forecast for much of this weekend and early next week, creating the possibility of reduced visibility and stopping distance.

With regard to construction between Mile Points 83 and 95, no lane closures are planned through the Spring Break period. Work will not impact traffic.

Motorists are asked to be patient and pay close attention to signage through the construction zone. Be aware of nearby vehicles and always allow space to react to unexpected conditions.

For updated travel/road conditions visit www.goky.ky.gov and our KYTC District 4 Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kytcd4 (@kytcd4).