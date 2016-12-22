AAA says gas prices are on the rise.

As it stands, national pump prices have risen for 20 of the past 21 days, rising a total of 11 cents during this span. The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline sits at $2.24 per gallon, which is the highest mark since October. Today’s average is three cents more than one week ago, nine cents more compared to one month ago and 24 cents more than the same date last year.

When it comes to prices in Kentucky, the average stands at $2.23 per gallon, which is three cents higher than last week, eighteen cents higher than last month and 38 cents higher than this same time last year.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Smiths Grove comes in with the lowest area average at $2.16. Bowling Green, Horse Cave and Brownsville are all at $2.18. Glasgow and Tompkinsville are both at $2.20, Edmonton is a nickel higher at $2.25, and Cave City and Munfordville are both at $2.28. Scottsville and Cave City are tied for the highest area average with both coming in at $2.29 per gallon.