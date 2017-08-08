AAA SAYS LOCAL GAS PRICES DIP, NATIONAL AVERAGES ON THE RISE

on 08/08/2017 |

Local averages see a drop, national numbers on the rise.

Gas prices in West Central Kentucky dropped by almost three cents this week to $2.23 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

Today’s national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.35 per gallon, which is three cents more than last week, nine cents more than one month ago, and 23 cents more than at the same time last year. The latest EIA report shows gasoline demand reached a new weekly record of 9.8 million b/d. The 2017 demand average over the past four-weeks is about one percent ahead of the same four-week period last year. With summer demand running full steam ahead, drivers can expect prices to continue rising.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest price at $2.08. Smiths Grove and Brownsville are next at $2.19 and Horses Cave is a nickel higher at $2.24. Scottsville and Tompkinsville are at $2.27, Glsgow and Cave City are both at $2.28 and Munfordville’s average is $2.29. Edmonton comes in with the highet area average, where motorists are paying an average of $2.30 per gallon.