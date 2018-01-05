AAA: WEST CENTRAL KENTUCKY MOTORISTS SEE A SPIKE AT THE PUMP

on 05/01/2018 |

West Central Kentucky Motorists See Spike at the Pump

West Central Kentucky prices have jumped by nearly 12 cents this week to $2.71 per gallon according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Statewide, Kentucky gas prices are up by seven cents and land on the top 10 states list with the largest increase. Comparing pump prices to those this time last year, Kentucky motorists are paying 47-cents more to fill-up.

On the National Front

Hitting $2.81, today’s national gas price average has reached the highest price per gallon since November 2014. That year, pump prices averaged $3.34, peaking at $3.70 in April and bottoming out at $2.25 in December. On the week, gasoline demand took a notable drop from its record high the previous week, falling by 774,000 b/d, according to the EIA. At 9.083 million b/d, gasoline demand is now more in line with rates typically seen during the spring driving season.

When it comes to the lowest average for one gallon of regular unleaded, Brownsville and Scottsville come in with the lowest price at $2.65 per gallon. Munfordville, Smiths Grove, Brownsville and Edmonton are at $2.69 and Glasgow and Cave City are a couple of cents higher at $2.71. Horse Cave and Park City are both at $2.75. The highest area average is in Tompkinsville where motorists are paying an average of $2.78.

**prices are as of the morning of Tuesday May 1st