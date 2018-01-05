Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AAA: WEST CENTRAL KENTUCKY MOTORISTS SEE A SPIKE AT THE PUMP

on 05/01/2018 |

West Central Kentucky Motorists See Spike at the Pump
West Central Kentucky prices have jumped by nearly 12 cents this week to $2.71 per gallon according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Statewide, Kentucky gas prices are up by seven cents and land on the top 10 states list with the largest increase.  Comparing pump prices to those this time last year, Kentucky motorists are paying 47-cents more to fill-up.

On the National Front
Hitting $2.81, today’s national gas price average has reached the highest price per gallon since November 2014.  That year, pump prices averaged $3.34, peaking at $3.70 in April and bottoming out at $2.25 in December.  On the week, gasoline demand took a notable drop from its record high the previous week, falling by 774,000 b/d, according to the EIA.  At 9.083 million b/d, gasoline demand is now more in line with rates typically seen during the spring driving season.

When it comes to the lowest average for one gallon of regular unleaded, Brownsville and Scottsville come in with the lowest price at $2.65 per gallon.  Munfordville, Smiths Grove, Brownsville and Edmonton are at $2.69 and Glasgow and Cave City are a couple of cents higher at $2.71.  Horse Cave and Park City are both at $2.75.  The highest area average is in Tompkinsville where motorists are paying an average of $2.78.

**prices are as of the morning of Tuesday May 1st 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AAA: WEST CENTRAL KENTUCKY MOTORISTS SEE A SPIKE AT THE PUMP”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

MADELINE BEVIN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
73°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 05/01 0%
High 80° / Low 59°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 05/02 20%
High 82° / Low 62°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 05/03 10%
High 85° / Low 66°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Tue 01

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Thu 03

Chair Yoga Sessions

May 3 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 12

Annual Garden and Potpourri Event

May 12 @ 7:00 AM - 2:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.