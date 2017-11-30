AAA: WEST CENTRAL KY GAS PRICE DECREASE OUTPACES NATIONAL TREND

on 11/30/2017 |

West Central Kentucky Gas Price Decrease Outpaces National Trend

West Central Kentucky gas prices dropped nearly seven cents this week coming in at $2.320 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

The national gas price average has been trending cheaper for 10 days. At $2.51, today’s price is three cents less than last Monday. On the week, 49 states are paying less at the pump for a gallon of regular gasoline. The District of Columbia and Hawaii saw their gas price increase by one cent. Prices have dropped between one and 15 cents elsewhere across the country.

In 2017, gas prices have strayed from typical trends. Historically, year-end gas prices tend to be relatively cheap due to a drop-off in fall gasoline demand around Labor Day and the move to cheaper to produce winter-blend gasoline in mid-September. This year, the typical factors that drive gas prices down in winter were outweighed by the impact of two major hurricanes, steady consumer demand and continued growth in gasoline exports. While gas prices could decline between now and the end of the year, motorists will still pay the highest November and December gas prices since 2014.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest price at $2.13 per gallon. Munfordville and Park city are boht a dime higher at $2.23, Smiths Grove is at $2.24, Horse Cave is at $2.27 and Edmonton is at $2.30. Tompkinsville is a couple of cents higher at $2.32, Brownsville, Cave City and Glasgow are all at $2.39. The highest area average is in Scottsville where motoristas are paying around $2.44 per gallon.