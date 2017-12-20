AAA: WEST CENTRAL KY GAS PRICES DOWN NEARLY 3 CENTS

on 12/20/2017 |



West Central Kentucky gas prices dropped by nearly three cents over the week, averaging at $2.24 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

On the week, the national average dropped three cents to $2.43 – 12 cents cheaper than one month ago, but 20 cents more per gallon than this time last year. Weekly gasoline inventories increased by an astonishing 5.7 million barrels, according to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest area average of $2.12 per gallon. Smiths Grove is next at $2.14 and Munfordville, Horse Cave, Cave City and Tompkinsville are all at $2.15. Edmonton is at $2.19. Park City is a dime higher at $2.29 and Brownsville is a dime higher than that at $2.39. Scottsville comes in with the highest area average of $2.44 per gallon.