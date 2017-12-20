Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

AAA: WEST CENTRAL KY GAS PRICES DOWN NEARLY 3 CENTS

on 12/20/2017 |


West Central Kentucky gas prices dropped by nearly three cents over the week, averaging at $2.24 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front
On the week, the national average dropped three cents to $2.43 – 12 cents cheaper than one month ago, but 20 cents more per gallon than this time last year. Weekly gasoline inventories increased by an astonishing 5.7 million barrels, according to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest area average of $2.12 per gallon. Smiths Grove is next at $2.14 and Munfordville, Horse Cave, Cave City and Tompkinsville are all at $2.15. Edmonton is at $2.19. Park City is a dime higher at $2.29 and Brownsville is a dime higher than that at $2.39. Scottsville comes in with the highest area average of $2.44 per gallon.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “AAA: WEST CENTRAL KY GAS PRICES DOWN NEARLY 3 CENTS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

JUNE JACKSON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
50°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 12/20 60%
High 51° / Low 35°
Chance of Rain
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 12/21 20%
High 58° / Low 49°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Friday 12/22 90%
High 58° / Low 48°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Thu 21

Yoga Class

December 21 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tue 26

Book Sprouts Story Time

December 26 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wed 27

Story Hour at Metcalfe County Public Hour

December 27 @ 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thu 28

Yoga Class

December 28 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 2018 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.