AAA: WEST CENTRAL KY GAS PRICES HOLD STEADY

on 02/27/2018 |

West Kentucky Gas Prices Steady Over the Week

West Central Kentucky gas prices held at $2.34 per gallon this week, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

According to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest report, inventories built by 740,000 barrels to total at 58.3 million barrels. Inventories are just 1.8 million below last year this week.

On the National Front

At $2.52, the national gas price average is the cheapest pump price seen this month. The national gas price average for the month of February is $2.56, which is 29-cents more expensive than the $2.28 average of February 2017. On the week, gas prices decreased 1 cent.

Oil prices are likely to continue rebounding this week after the EIA’s latest petroleum report revealed that U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly fell by 1.6 million barrels. The drop gave some market observers hope that global demand growth this year may help drain global inventories further, even with U.S. production continuing to grow.

Locally it is a four-way tie for the lowest price, with Cave City, Horse Cave, Park City and Tompkinsville all come in at $2.25 per gallon. Bowling Green, Glasgow and Munfordville are all at $2.28. Edmonton, Smiths Grove and Tompkinsville are all at $2.35 and Brownsville is at $2.45. The highest price is in Scottsville where motorists are paying an average of $2.49 per gallon.

**local gas price averages are as of 2/26/2018