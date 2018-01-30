Logo


AAA: WEST CENTRAL KY GAS PRICES UP TWO CENTS

on 01/30/2018 |

West Central Kentucky gas prices have increased by nearly two cents this week to $2.42 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front
At $2.58, the national gas price is four cents more expensive on the week.  Across the country, motorists in 47 states and Washington, D.C. have seen pump prices increase as much as 9 cents with the Great Lakes, Central, South and Southeastern states seeing the largest increases.  The EIA reports an increase on the week in gasoline demand and inventories.

U.S. crude inventories reached their lowest level in nearly three years at 411.6 million barrels.

Crude production in the U.S. continues to inch closer to a new 10 million barrel-per-day record, which most market analysts expect the U.S. to hit sometime this year.  Market observers remain cautiously optimistic about this year due to worries about growing production rates from large producers who are not participating in the OPEC production agreement.  These producers, such as the U.S., could thwart OPEC efforts to rebalance supply.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Cave City and Park City are in a tie for lowest, at $2.37 per gallon.  Munfordville, Smiths Grove and Bowling Green are all a couple cents higher at $2.39 and Glasgow is a couple cents higher than that, at $2.41.  Horse Cave is at $2.43 and Tompkinsville and Edmonton are both at $2.46.  Coming in with the highest area average is Scottsville, where motorists are paying around $2.49 per gallon.

