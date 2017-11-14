AAA: WEST KY GAS PRICES STEADY DESPITE NATIONWIDE UPTICK

on 11/14/2017 |

Gas Prices in West Central Kentucky Remain Steady Despite Nationwide Uptick

West Central Kentucky gas prices remain the same this week coming in at $2.40 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

On the National Front

On the week, gas prices increased for the majority of states across the country, and at $2.56, the national gas price average has increased nine cents inside of 13 days. Strong fall consumer gasoline demand has continued into November and is chipping away at national gasoline inventory. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports total gasoline inventories dropped by 3.3 million bbl in their latest report.

When it comes to local averages for one gallon of regular unleaded, Bowling Green comes in with the lowest area average at $2.26. Smiths Grove is next at $2.29 and Glasgow is at $2.34. Horse Cave, Cave City, Park City and Tompkinsville are all at $2.36. Edmonton is at $2.39. The highest area average is a two way tie between Scottsville and Brownsville, both are at $2.45 per gallon.

**GAS PRICE AVERAGES ARE AS OF LATE MONDAY NIGHT 11-17-17