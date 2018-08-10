Logo


AARON LEVI PETRANEK

on 10/08/2018 |

Aaron Levi Petranek age 38 of Edmonton departed this life on Saturday October 6, 2018 near Edmonton. Aaron was the son of Pete Petranek of California and Sherry and her husband Michael Volrath of Edmonton. He was a registered nurse employed at  T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Aaron was a member of the Edmonton Methodist Church.

Aaron is survived by his wife Sarah Martin Petranek of Edmonton. Four daughters, Kelsey, Rebecca, Emma and Samantha Petranek all of Edmonton.  Aaron is survived by six brothers. Josh (Ashley) Petranek of Mississippi, Kelly Hammond of Mississippi, Brian (Erica) Johnson of Mississippi, Benjamin Johnson of Mississippi, Nick Rigozzi of Michigan, and John Rigozzi of Michigan.  Also surviving are his father and mother in law Ted and Barb Martin of Edmonton.  Aaron was the American Dad for Arturo Roman Royo of Spain, Victor Liu of Taiwan, Pnoy of Thailand and several others.

A Memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Friday, October 12, 2018 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton. Visitation will begin 9:00 AM Friday morning until time for the service.

