AARP SEEKING PRESIDENT FOR KENTUCKY REPRESENTATION

Kentucky’s population is aging and the organization best known for representing people 50-plus is seeking a new spokesperson. A-A-R-P Kentucky, with 470-thousand members statewide, is looking for its next volunteer state president. Rich Stonestreet has been state president in neighboring West Virginia for three years. He describes the role as the “public face” of the group.



The U-S Census Bureau says the number of Kentuckians age 65 and older increased two-percent from 2010 to 2015, and more than 15-percent of the state’s population is now senior citizens. According to A-A-R-P, the volunteer president’s position is unpaid, but all expenses are reimbursed. Information is on the group’s website (aarp.org/ky), and applications are being accepted through January 31st.

Stonestreet, now 75, was a college chemistry professor and an organizer for a teachers’ union before he retired. He volunteered with A-A-R-P for eight years before becoming state president in West Virginia. Stonestreet says he testifies before the Legislature, moderates workshops and does community outreach. He also presides over the executive council, which advises the paid staff.

Jim Kimbrough has been in the voluntary position in Kentucky for six years, which is the limit for a state president’s term.