ACCIDENT IN GLASGOW SENDS THREE TO TJ SAMSON HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT

on 03/03/2018 |

On Wednesday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a injury accident on N.L Rogers Wells Blvd. in front of Taco Bell. Upon arrival, Officers determined that a 2015 Cadillac, driven by Amber Lindsey was struck on the driver’s side of the vehicle after pulling onto N.L. Rogers Wells Blvd, directly in the pathway of a 2016 Ford Truck,
The driver of the truck, Charles Aull, was not injured in the collision. Lindsey was transported to T J Sampson Hospital by personal vehicle for treatment.
An off-duty Corrections Officer that had stopped to assist with the accident , transported Sara Appleby and a juvenile, both passengers in the Cadillac, to TJ Sampson Hospital for treatment before officers and EMS arrived on the scene. The Glasgow police Dept. was assisted by Glasgow Fire Dept. and the Barren/Metcalfe EMS.

