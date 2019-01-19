Accident reported with injuries last night around 10:26 according to 911 dispatch. The accident happened on North L. Rogers Wells Blvd. The Glasgow Police Department investigated and was assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS. No other details are available at this time.
ACCIDENT IN GLASGOW
on 01/19/2019
