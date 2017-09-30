Accident reported to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon around 4:37PM. The accident was reported to be on Burkesville road and individuals were transported to TJ Samson by the Barren-Metcalfe EMS. The East Barren Volunteer Fire Department also assisted.
ACCIDENT ON BURKESVILLE ROAD
on 09/30/2017 |
