ACCIDENT ON BURKESVILLE ROAD

on 09/30/2017 |

Accident reported to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon around 4:37PM. The accident was reported to be on Burkesville road and individuals were transported to TJ Samson by the Barren-Metcalfe EMS. The East Barren Volunteer Fire Department also assisted.

