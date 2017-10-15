ACCIDENT ON I-65 TIES UP TRAFFIC FOR SEVERAL HOURS ON 31-E

on 10/15/2017 |

By 2:00pm Friday afternoon, an accident on I-65 Nouthbound had traffic backed up through Elizabethtown.

The State Transportation Cabinet said that a semi truck had impacted the barrier wall at Mile Point 88, shutting down both Northbound lanes. Details of the accident are still unclear. Both Northbound lanes of I-65 were reopened by 3:00pm, however due to the accident and high traffic volumes, 31E remained slow moving through the afternoon.