ACCIDENT ON LOUIE B. NUNN PARKWAY DUE TO WATER ON THE ROADWAY

Tpr. Levi Scott is investigating a collision that occurred today at approximately 6:50 AM CST at the 44 mile marker on the Louie B. Nunn Parkway. 38-year-old Kelly Crawhorn was operating a westbound 2013 Dodge Journey and, after overtaking a semi truck, hit a pool of water that caused her to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle entered the median and overturned before coming to rest in the eastbound lane.

Crawhorn and 2 passengers, 13-year-old Alley Crawhorn and 9-year-old Kenzy Crawhorn, both of Columbia, were transported to TJ Sampson hospital where they were treated and released. All three were wearing seatbelts.