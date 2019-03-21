GLASGOW TEEN INJURED IN WEDNESDAY WRECK, ONE ARRESTED

on 03/21/2019 |

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an injury accident on Old Bowling Green Road Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. After arriving on scene, deputies determined that Warren Hoffman, 18, of Glasgow, was operating a 2007 Nissan passenger car when he lost control of the vehicle causing it to travel off the roadway. A passenger in the vehicle, Kaitlyn Gentry. 19, also of Glasgow, was flown from the scene to Vanderbilt University Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident. Hoffman was transported by Barren Metcalfe EMS to TJ Samson Hospital for minor injuries.

While investigating the accident it was learned that Hoffman had smoked marijuana prior to operating the vehicle. Suspected marijuana was also located on scene by deputies, both inside and outside of the vehicle.

Hoffman was arrested and was charged with first degree assault, tampering with physical evidence, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol drugs (aggravated circumstance first offense), and possession of marijuana.

He was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.