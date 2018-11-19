Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING ON CEDAR STREET

on 11/19/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Department responded to Cedar Street in reference to a male subject at a residence there who had been shot in the leg. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim on scene and discovered that he had been shot in the leg with a 12 gauge shotgun. The perpetrator was also on scene upon Officers arrival and was taken into custody for questioning in reference to the incident. At this time the investigation is still on-going but after speaking with all parties involved is currently considered an accidental discharge of a firearm that took place during a disagreement of two friends. The victim in the incident was treated on scene by Barren/Metcalfe EMS and the Glasgow Fire Department before being flown out by Air Methods for further medical treatment of non life threatening injuries. The Glasgow Police Department will send additional updates as information develops in this case.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING ON CEDAR STREET”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the DayRON DEVORE

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
42°
Overcast
Overcast
Monday 11/19 20%
High 54° / Low 36°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 11/20 10%
High 43° / Low 25°
Mostly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 11/21 10%
High 51° / Low 29°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.