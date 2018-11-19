ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING ON CEDAR STREET

on 11/19/2018 |

The Glasgow Police Department responded to Cedar Street in reference to a male subject at a residence there who had been shot in the leg. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with the victim on scene and discovered that he had been shot in the leg with a 12 gauge shotgun. The perpetrator was also on scene upon Officers arrival and was taken into custody for questioning in reference to the incident. At this time the investigation is still on-going but after speaking with all parties involved is currently considered an accidental discharge of a firearm that took place during a disagreement of two friends. The victim in the incident was treated on scene by Barren/Metcalfe EMS and the Glasgow Fire Department before being flown out by Air Methods for further medical treatment of non life threatening injuries. The Glasgow Police Department will send additional updates as information develops in this case.