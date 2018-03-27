ACCUSED OF THE 2016 MURDER OF A CAVE CITY WOMAN, CLARK SMITH’S TRIAL IS SET TO BEGIN JULY 31ST

on 03/27/2018 |

53 year old Clark Smith appeared in Barren Circuit yesterday afternoon before the honorable Judge John Alexander. Clark is accused of the murder of Kristen Edwards. In mid July of 2016, Edward’s dismembered body was found by a fisherman, in a large canvas bag in the Johnson Springs area of Green River in Hart County.

Monday afternoon’s appearance was for a hearing on whether or not to suppress Smith’s statement to law enforcement, where he confessed to the murder of Edwards. That hearing has now been set for May 1st.

Dr. Eric Y. Drogin was also in court with the defense, he is a Clinical Psychologist and has worked in numerous areas, including forensic psychology. The request made by the defense was to move Smith’s trial date, initially set for next month, so that Dr. Drogin was available to testify. The trial is now set to begin July 31st.

Smith appeared with his attorneys Greg Berry and lucrecia Hudson. The prosecution is being led by Commonwealth’s Attorney John Gardner.