ACSO INVESTIGATING SINGLE GUN SHOT WOUND

Deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office found an Allen County woman shot in the chest late Tuesday night after they responded to a residence on Meadors Lane. At the scene, deputies found Beverly Buckley with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to her chest.

Buckley was transported from the scene for treatment of injuries, however her current condition is unknown at this time.

Lead detective W. Francis, with the Sheriff’s Office, asks that anyone with any information abut the incident to please call the tip line at (270)237-3306.