Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ACSO INVESTIGATING SINGLE GUN SHOT WOUND

on 01/26/2017 |
Featured Local News News Top Stories

Deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office found an Allen County woman shot in the chest late Tuesday night after they responded to a residence on Meadors Lane. At the scene, deputies found Beverly Buckley with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to her chest.
Buckley was transported from the scene for treatment of injuries, however her current condition is unknown at this time.
Lead detective W. Francis, with the Sheriff’s Office, asks that anyone with any information abut the incident to please call the tip line at (270)237-3306.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Nicole Shores

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital